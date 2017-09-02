Residents who evacuated for Harvey come home to devastation

CROSBY, Texas (AP) — Thousands of people who evacuated during Harvey are returning to see their devastated homes a week after the storm roared into Texas.

Silvia Casas’ eyes welled with tears Friday as she surveyed the damage to what was once a working class, mostly Hispanic neighborhood near Crosby, Texas.

Her cinderblock house was one of the few structures that hadn’t been moved by floodwaters. But inside, a pile of furniture and splintered belongings sat in the middle of the floor, under a ceiling pocked with peeling paint from the floodwaters.

The flood control district says an estimated 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, or more than 10 percent of all structures in the county where Crosby is located, were damaged by flooding.