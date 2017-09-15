Listen Live Sports

Schools seek to help immigrants amid mixed signals on DACA

September 15, 2017
 
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mixed signals from Washington over a possible agreement to preserve protections for young immigrants are increasing anxiety and confusion on college campuses, where the stakes are high.

Amid the uncertainty, colleges and universities are stepping up efforts to protect students enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programs, telling them to be hopeful but plan for the worst.

Harvard University has opened a round-the-clock emergency hotline. UC Berkeley, the University of San Francisco and many other campuses are offering free legal advice to immigrant students now facing fears of deportation.

An estimated 350,000 of the country’s nearly 800,000 DACA recipients are currently enrolled in school, most at colleges or universities.

