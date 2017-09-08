Listen Live Sports

Shooter reported at Ohio school; 1 arrested, no one injured

September 8, 2017 11:57 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities who responded to a report of a shooter at an Ohio high school say they arrested one person and took a gun, and no one was hurt.

Columbus police Chief Kim Jacobs said Friday that investigators were trying to determine whether shots actually were fired as reported at Columbus Scioto.

The school several miles south of downtown describes itself as designed to serve “emotionally disturbed” students in grades six to 12.

Jacobs says initial information indicated a school employee talked with and helped calm the armed male who was later taken into custody by police. Jacobs wouldn’t immediately confirm details about him, including whether he’s a student.

A Columbus schools spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Students were evacuated off campus to reconnect with their parents.

