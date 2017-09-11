Suspect in 4 slayings in Massachusetts to appear in court

AYER, Mass. (AP) — A recent college graduate charged in the slayings of four people in a Massachusetts home is heading to court.

Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court.

An elderly man and woman and two middle-aged women were killed Friday in Groton (GRAH’-tun).

Police found the man and two of the women dead inside and the other woman’s body outside. No names have been released.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma. She called the situation “a tragic incident of family violence.” It’s unclear how Krause is related to the victims.

Krause is an Oberlin College graduate and jazz drummer. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.