Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect in 4 slayings in Massachusetts to appear in court

September 11, 2017 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AYER, Mass. (AP) — A recent college graduate charged in the slayings of four people in a Massachusetts home is heading to court.

Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court.

An elderly man and woman and two middle-aged women were killed Friday in Groton (GRAH’-tun).

Police found the man and two of the women dead inside and the other woman’s body outside. No names have been released.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma. She called the situation “a tragic incident of family violence.” It’s unclear how Krause is related to the victims.

Krause is an Oberlin College graduate and jazz drummer. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets new Forest Service chief

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.