Suspect in custody after shooting at festival on MIT campus

September 10, 2017 5:56 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say a shooting has been reported as a parade passed through the school’s campus.

MIT police say the shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday at 200 Tech Square. A suspect is in the custody of Cambridge police and a firearm has been recovered.

Cambridge police say the shooting took place at the Cambridge Carnival. The event has been shut down.

According to the Carnival’s website, the event is a “colorful and festival celebration rooted in African traditions.” It celebrates diversity and community.

Two people suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to a hospital.

MIT police say they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat.

