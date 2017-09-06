Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sweet Briar College revamps curriculum, cuts costs

September 6, 2017 1:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SWEET BRIAR, Va. (AP) — After nearly closing two years ago, Sweet Briar College is reducing costs for students and revamping its curriculum.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch and News & Advance in Lynchburg report the changes at the women’s college in Amherst County will take effect in the 2018-2019 school year.

The college is adopting a core curriculum it says focuses on women’s leadership. It is eliminating its traditional academic departments and changing its academic calendar. Students will also see a 32 percent reduction in the cost of attendance. Tuition, room, board and fees will be $34,000.

The news comes after leaders in 2015 announced plans to close Sweet Briar because of low enrollment and financial challenges.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Alumnae fought back and a settlement was brokered to save the school.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A satellite view of Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.