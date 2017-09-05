Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Tennessee girl, 5, uses birthday cash to help Harvey victims

September 5, 2017 8:32 am
 
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee kindergartener has used her birthday money to help buy water for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Ella Russell’s mother, Jennifer Perkins, tells WATE-TV (http://bit.ly/2w2pa5b ) her 5-year-old daughter was moved to tears by coverage of the hurricane on television and asked what she could do to help.

Perkins posted Ella’s question to social media and people responded with donations and trips to the grocery store to buy cases of water.

Ella’s and her mother’s efforts turned $10 in birthday money into $280 worth of bottled water, which the family gave to a Maryville, Tennessee, church to be sent to Houston.

The family isn’t finished trying to help. They say they’re collecting diapers and other items to send to Harvey’s victims.

Information from: WATE-TV, http://www.wate.com/

