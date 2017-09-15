Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Testimony underway in trial of Oklahoma beheading suspect

September 15, 2017 11:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Testimony has begun in the trial of a man accused of beheading a co-worker at a food plant in Oklahoma.

Alton Nolen is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore, Oklahoma. Nolen is also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly attempting to behead a second co-worker. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Defense attorneys say the 33-year-old Nolen is mentally ill and want jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

But Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn told jurors in his opening statement on Thursday that Nolen carried out the attack and knew what he was doing was wrong.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.