Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Aunt in shock over nephew’s death in Louisiana

September 17, 2017 1:02 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on the slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge that police believe were racially motivated (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The aunt of a black man who was killed in what police believe was a racially motivated attack says she is still dealing with the shock of her nephew’s death.

Mary Smart, Donald Smart’s aunt, told The Associated Press on Sunday that she could not understand what had happened. She says her nephew was always smiling and hugging everybody, and had a son and two daughters.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

She declined to comment on police allegations that her nephew might have been shot because of the color of his skin.

Baton Rouge police say there is a “strong possibility” that Smart’s slaying and the killing of a homeless man were racially motivated. They have a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — in custody and they are holding him on unrelated drug charges.

They have not said why they believe the shootings were racially motivated.

___

9:45 a.m.

Authorities in Baton Rouge say there is a “strong possibility” that the slayings of two black men last week were racially motivated.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told The Associated Press on Sunday that authorities have a person of interest — a 23-year-old white man — in custody.

The man is being held on drug charges. McKneely says police do not yet have enough evidence to charge him with murder. He says shell casings from each killing matched and a car belonging to Kenneth Gleason, the person of interest, fit the description of the vehicle police were looking for.

Police say the shootings happened about 5 miles from each other. The first occurred Tuesday when 59-year-old Bruce Cofield, who was homeless, was shot to death.

The second happened Thursday when 49-year-old Donald Smart was gunned down walking to work.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.