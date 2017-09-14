Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Fire that claimed 5 sisters started in kitchen

September 14, 2017
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the cause of a fire that claimed five young girls in Alaska (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

An Alaska fire official said the fire that claimed five young sisters last week started in the mobile home’s kitchen, and there was no evidence the fire was electrical in nature.

Fire Marshal David Tyler said the fire was cooking related, but wouldn’t say at a news conference Thursday if the fire started in the stove or some other cooking apparatus. He said his investigators were still working on their final report.

The fire in a small mobile home park about 45 miles northeast of Anchorage on Sept. 7 killed five girls, ages 3-12. The parents were not home when the fire started. The fire was ruled accidental, and Tyler said no charges were being considered at all in the case.

They also have no evidence of any functioning smoke alarms in the trailer, but adds they may have been destroyed in the blaze.

1:10 p.m.

Officials say five young sisters killed in a trailer home fire in Alaska last week died of smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal also announced Thursday that the cause of the fire about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage was cooking related.

It has been classified as accidental and authorities say no foul play is suspected in the Sept. 7 deaths.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the sisters as 12-year-old Alexis Quakenbush, 8-year-old Nevaeh Flores, 7-year-old Lilynanna Flores, 6-year-old Sofia Flores and 3-year-old Jaelynn Flores.

