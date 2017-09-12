Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Florida begins to dig out after Irma

September 12, 2017 2:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Irma (all times local):

2:15 a.m.

Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma’s vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.

The fate of the Florida Keys, where Irma rumbled through with Category 4 muscle, remains largely a question mark. Communication and access were cut and authorities dangled only vague assessments of ruinous impact.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the storm “devastating” after emerging from a Monday fly-over of the Keys.

A Navy aircraft carrier was due to anchor off Key West to help in search-and-rescue efforts.

The governor described overturned mobile homes, washed-ashore boats and rampant flood damage.

Six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma, along with three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. At least 35 people were killed in the Caribbean.

___

HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP’s all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb

        Hurricane Harvey brings relaxation of TSP rules

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.