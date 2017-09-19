The Latest: Georgia Tech officer released from hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a Georgia Tech student by campus police and ensuing violence (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

A Georgia Tech spokesman says a campus police officer taken to a hospital after a violent clash with demonstrators has been released.

University spokesman Lance Wallace says the officer taken to Grady Memorial Hospital was one of two officers who suffered minor injuries in Monday night’s demonstration on the Atlanta campus.

Wallace said three people — Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson, and Cassandra Monden — were arrested. All are charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer. The university hasn’t said whether they’re students, and didn’t provide their ages or hometowns.

The violence followed a vigil for 21-year-old Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was fatally shot by campus police Saturday.

Georgia Tech hasn’t identified the officer who fired the shot and has refused to release any information about the officers who confronted Schultz.

___

4:20 a.m.

Georgia Tech officials say three people were arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was fatally shot by campus police.

Investigators said police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person who fit Schultz’s physical description.

Georgia Tech officials Monday night urged students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus.

University spokesman Lance Wallace said in a statement that after the vigil, a group of about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department. He said one police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wallace says three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer.