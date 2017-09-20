The Latest: Kansas shooting suspect asked for victim by name

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Department of Revenue employee in Wichita, Kansas (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Wichita police say the suspect in a shooting at a Kansas Department of Revenue office asked for his victim by name before opening fire.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson says 51-year-old Ricky Wirths, of Wichita, entered the office Tuesday afternoon and asked to see tax seizure agent Ricky Holloway.

Holloway was involved in an agency investigation of Wirths. Davidson says while the two men were discussing the case, Wirths pulled out a gun and shot Holloway, then fled in a pickup.

Wirths was arrested a short time later close to his home.

Holloway is in stable condition Wednesday morning.

Tax records indicate Wirths owes $196,455.36 for four tax periods spanning 2012 to 2015.

7:45 a.m.

Records show a man suspected of shooting a Kansas Department of Revenue employee at the agency’s Wichita office owes nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 51-year-old suspect was jailed on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after tax agent Cortney Holloway was shot several times Tuesday. Holloway’s condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson says the shooting didn’t appear to be a “random event” and that the victim was involved in an agency investigation of the suspect. Holloway works in the tax compliance division. The Revenue Department had issued a tax warrant in June showing that the suspect owes $196,455.36 for four tax periods spanning 2012 to 2015.

The suspect was arrested about half an hour after the shooting.