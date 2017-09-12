Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Lawyer says client has no tie to unsolved deaths

September 12, 2017
 
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a prosecutor saying a carpenter convicted of murdering two prostitutes may be connected to unsolved killings on Long Island” (all times local):

9 p.m.

The lawyer for a carpenter convicted of murdering two prostitutes in the 1990s says a prosecutor’s stance that his client may be responsible for at least one of several unsolved killings on Long Island is “laughable.”

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla (bee-ahn-kuh-VIHL’-uh) made his revelation Tuesday following the sentencing of 51-year-old John Bittrolff. He says remains of some victims found along Gilgo Beach “may be attributed to the handiwork of Mr. Bittrolff.”

Bittrolff’s attorney, Jonathan Manley, said there was never a mention of any connection between his client and the Gilgo killings throughout the trial. He says the insinuation is “meant simply to attract headlines.”

No one has been charged in the deaths of 10 people along the beach highway since 2010.

___

1: 08 p.m.

A prosecutor says a carpenter convicted of murdering two prostitutes in the 1990s may be responsible for at least one of the notorious unsolved killings of people along a Long Island beach highway.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla (bee-ahn-kuh-VIHL’-uh) made the stunning revelation Tuesday following the sentencing of 51-year-old John Bittrolff.

He received consecutive 25 years-to-life sentences for the beating deaths of two women in the 1990s.

He was arrested in 2014 after DNA evidence linked him to the victims.

The prosecutor says remains of some victims found along Gilgo Beach “may be attributed to the handiwork of Mr. Bittrolff.”

No one has been charged in the deaths of 10 people along the beach highway since 2010.

Bittrolff’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

