The Latest: Hospital up and running day after fatal shooting

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on a Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother at New Hampshire’s largest hospital (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The New Hampshire hospital where a man was arrested in the fatal shooting of his mother inside the intensive care unit is back up and running.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon tweeted photos and messages of employees getting back to work Wednesday, a day after the active shooter alert and lockdown. Some workers evacuated and others sheltered in place Tuesday.

CEO Joanne Conroy says the medical center is hosting a town hall meeting for employees Wednesday to discuss next steps as workers recover from this “traumatic event.”

Travis Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in the death of his 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, of Groton, New Hampshire.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on the charge.

___

10:15 a.m.

A Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital has worked a number of computer systems jobs.

Travis Frink’s LinkedIn page includes a long list of experience in computer systems administration and technical support jobs in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

Messages left with the company listed as his current employer weren’t immediately returned.

Several of Frink’s neighbors in Warwick said he mostly kept to himself.

The 49-year-old Frink was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in the death of 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere, of Groton, New Hampshire.

Ferriere’s husband, Robert, said in a brief phone interview that he had no idea why it happened.

He said, “I’m not a mind reader,” before hanging up.

___

9:45 a.m.

Little is known about a Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital, but his Facebook page shows he got engaged last December.

Travis Frink was scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday on murder charges.

Authorities say the 49-year-old Warwick man signed into the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon and went to the intensive care unit. Soon after, Lebanon police received an emergency call reporting shots had been fired there.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the shooting victim as Frink’s 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, of Groton.

Frink’s wife and 3-year-old son were found dead in 2013 inside a running car that reeked of alcohol and vomit.

___

2:05 a.m.

A Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital is set to be arraigned on murder charges.

Authorities say Travis Frink signed into the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday and went to the intensive care unit, where there were reports of shots fired soon after.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identifies the shooting victim as Frink’s 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, of Groton. He says the 49-year-old Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, went to the hospital with the intent of killing her. He says more than one shot was fired but no one else was injured.

Authorities say Frink was detained as he tried to leave the hospital. Frink is in custody and can’t be reached for comment.