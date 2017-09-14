Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police reported party long before deadly fire

September 14, 2017 9:46 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a body camera video of police shutting down an illegal party at an Oakland warehouse nearly two years before three dozen people were killed there (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Oakland police say a report from an officer who ordered the shutdown of a suspected illegal rave at a warehouse nearly two years before a deadly fire there was forwarded to the department’s vice unit.

But police said in a statement Thursday night that such infractions were not given priority treatment in 2015 as they have been since the blaze at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse that killed 36 people in December.

Oakland police released the statement and a copy of the report in response to a story by the Bay Area News Group (http://bayareane.ws/2flAFPw), which said there is no record of the officer following through on warnings that he would report the event to the city.

A body camera video obtained and released by the new group shows the officer banging on the door at 1:30 a.m. on March 1, 2015, and then telling a promoter there have been noise complaints and reports that people were paying to get in and drugs were being sold.

The officer said he would make sure the city knew what was going on at the warehouse.

___

4:30 p.m.

A body camera video shows a police officer ordering the shutdown of a suspected illegal rave at an Oakland, California, warehouse nearly two years before a fire killed 36 partygoers in the same ramshackle building.

The video was obtained by the Bay Area News Group (http://bayareane.ws/2flAFPw ), which reported Thursday that there is no record of the officer following through on warnings that he would report the suspected unpermitted event to the city.

The video shows the officer banging on the door at 1:30 a.m. on March 1, 2015, and then telling a promoter there have been noise complaints and reports that people were paying to get in and drugs were being sold.

The officer said he would make sure the city knew what was going on at the warehouse.

___

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

