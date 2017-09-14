Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: School shooting suspect to appear in court

September 14, 2017 12:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly school shooting in Washington state (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

An initial court appearance has been set for the suspect in a shooting at a small high school in Washington state.

Officials say the suspect will appear in Spokane County juvenile court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday at Freeman High School, located near the town of Rockford, Washington, which is south of Spokane.

Authorities say a shooter killed one student and wounded three others at the high school Wednesday morning. The wounded students are all expected to survive.

The shooter was stopped by a janitor at the school.

No motive has been offered for the shootings.

___

12:06 a.m.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

Authorities say a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate says, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do “something stupid” and might get killed or jailed.

The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

___

Associated Press writers Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this story.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut discusses time onboard International Space Station

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.