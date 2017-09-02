Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump to meet flood victims in Texas, Louisiana

September 2, 2017 10:24 am
 
1 min read
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Harvey and the storm’s aftermath (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage from Harvey.

The White House says he’ll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation. He’s also expected to meet with volunteers.

Those elements were missing from his first visit to the region on Tuesday. He was criticized as being off-key for a presidential trip to discuss communities in crisis.

Harvey made landfall in Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane and lingered for days in the region, causing catastrophic flooding and killing at least 42 people.

___

12:10 a.m.

One week after Harvey roared into the Gulf Coast, residents of a Texas city struggle with no drinking water, fires continue to erupt at a stricken chemical plant and funerals begin for some victims.

People waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water after the municipal system failed earlier this week in Beaumont, Texas, home to almost 120,000 people.

In Crosby, near Houston, thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up Friday after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at Arkema, a flooded chemical plant. It was the second fire there in two days.

President Donald Trump is set to visit the region devastated by Harvey for a second time Saturday.

