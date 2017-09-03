The Latest: Wildfires surge amid scorching heat in US West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on heat and wildfires in the Western United States (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Firefighters hope to take advantage of calm winds as they struggle to surround a blaze that has destroyed three homes and is threatening foothill neighborhoods in Los Angeles amid a blistering heat wave.

Fire Capt. Terrazas says crews are getting a break Sunday from higher humidity and temperatures that have inched down into the 90s.

Meanwhile officials issued an alert for poor air quality as smoke choked the area and ash rained down across the LA basin.

About 80 miles to the east, crews are protecting homes from a fast-moving wildfire that forced evacuations in Riverside County.

And in Montana, Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park because of an encroaching wildfire.

8:05 a.m.

Residents of 30 homes near Los Angeles have been ordered to leave as crews beat back a flare-up during a destructive wildfire — one of several large blazes around the U.S. West during a blistering holiday weekend heat wave.

Some evacuations in Burbank had been lifted late Saturday, but hours later officials said flames were once again moving toward homes. Hundreds in Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles remain under evacuation orders, three houses have been destroyed and a major freeway is shut down.

Firefighters with air support hope to get a break Sunday from calm winds.

Wildfires also entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and have driven people from their homes in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and other areas struggling under scorching heat.

1:15 a.m.

Stifling temperatures and the smoky pall of wildfires marked an unofficial end to summer across the U.S. West.

In Los Angeles, a wildfire just north of downtown had grown to the largest in city history.

To the north, wildfires had entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and have driven people from their homes in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and other areas struggling with a weeklong heat wave that’s gripped the region.

San Francisco, meanwhile, set a heat record Saturday of 101 — hotter than Phoenix.

It was a rare heat wave at a time of year that San Francisco residents usually call “Fogust” for its cloudy chill.