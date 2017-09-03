Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Wildfires surge amid scorching heat in US West

September 3, 2017 2:25 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on heat and wildfires in the Western United States (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Firefighters hope to take advantage of calm winds as they struggle to surround a blaze that has destroyed three homes and is threatening foothill neighborhoods in Los Angeles amid a blistering heat wave.

Fire Capt. Terrazas says crews are getting a break Sunday from higher humidity and temperatures that have inched down into the 90s.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Meanwhile officials issued an alert for poor air quality as smoke choked the area and ash rained down across the LA basin.

About 80 miles to the east, crews are protecting homes from a fast-moving wildfire that forced evacuations in Riverside County.

And in Montana, Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park because of an encroaching wildfire.

___

8:05 a.m.

Residents of 30 homes near Los Angeles have been ordered to leave as crews beat back a flare-up during a destructive wildfire — one of several large blazes around the U.S. West during a blistering holiday weekend heat wave.

        SSA IG uncovers $37M in improper payments to deceased veterans

Some evacuations in Burbank had been lifted late Saturday, but hours later officials said flames were once again moving toward homes. Hundreds in Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles remain under evacuation orders, three houses have been destroyed and a major freeway is shut down.

Firefighters with air support hope to get a break Sunday from calm winds.

Wildfires also entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and have driven people from their homes in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and other areas struggling under scorching heat.

___

1:15 a.m.

Stifling temperatures and the smoky pall of wildfires marked an unofficial end to summer across the U.S. West.

In Los Angeles, a wildfire just north of downtown had grown to the largest in city history.

To the north, wildfires had entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and have driven people from their homes in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and other areas struggling with a weeklong heat wave that’s gripped the region.

San Francisco, meanwhile, set a heat record Saturday of 101 — hotter than Phoenix.

It was a rare heat wave at a time of year that San Francisco residents usually call “Fogust” for its cloudy chill.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.