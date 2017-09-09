Listen Live Sports

Trial date set for wrongful death suit over school shooting

September 9, 2017 10:29 am
 
< a min read
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A February trial date has been set for a wrongful death lawsuit against five school officials stemming from a 2012 Ohio school shooting.

The lawsuit was filed two years after a shooting at Chardon High School on Feb. 27, 2012 that killed three students.

A judge previously dismissed Chardon Local Schools and the Lake Academy Alternative School in Willoughby from the suit.

Negligence claims against individual school employees were also dismissed. The judge allowed the remaining claims against several district and school officials to continue.

The News-Herald in Willoughby reports the trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 26 in Lake County Common Pleas Court.

A now-paralyzed student is seeking more than $50,000. The other plaintiffs are seeking more than $100,000.

Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index_p33.html

