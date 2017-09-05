Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Two Houstons emerge from Harvey aftermath: one wet, one dry

September 5, 2017 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — More than a week after Harvey swamped the greater Houston area, the sprawling metropolis is divided into two cities.

One is still covered with water and flood debris. The other is largely unblemished by the storm.

Some subdivisions remain submerged, and many streets are piled high with ruined belongings. But in the unscathed areas, the only sign of the disaster is a fine layer of silt on the street or a mildew-like odor.

Stores, restaurants and cafes have reopened in places. In the city’s Montrose section, children set up a Labor Day lemonade stand to collect money for flooding victims.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Some of those who were spared damage took advantage of the sunny day to go cycling or take a walk. Elsewhere, the cleanup continued.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.