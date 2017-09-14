Listen Live Sports

Warrant: Slain woman’s boyfriend sent fake texts in her name

September 14, 2017 2:16 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — An arrest warrant says a Maryland man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend sent texts to her sister pretending to be the girlfriend after she was reported missing.

Wednesday’s warrant charging 32-year-old Tyler Tessier with first-degree murder says the texts claimed he was not the father of 31-year-old Laura Wallen’s unborn child. Wallen, who police say was four months pregnant, had been reported missing by her family on Sept. 5.

Montgomery County Police found the high school teacher’s body Wednesday afternoon in a shallow grave in a wooded area in Damascus, about 38 miles (68 kilometers) west of Washington. Police are awaiting autopsy results on the cause of death.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Tessier, who is being held without bail.

