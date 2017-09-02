Listen Live Sports

We’re still fighting, more than 150 years after Appomattox

September 2, 2017 9:15 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — More than a century and a half, the dueling narratives are with us still. Was the Civil War, as Northerners would have it, a noble quest to save the union and end slavery? Or was the “War Between the States” a gallant crusade to limit federal power, with slavery playing a lesser part, as Southerners insisted?

After all this time, it could be argued that it doesn’t matter, but the blood that was shed over a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, is powerful evidence that it does. The national dispute over the fate of monuments begs this larger question: How does one country with two histories move forward?

The answer, some say, is by seizing a rare chance to build a shared history through small steps.

