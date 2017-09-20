Listen Live Sports

White man faces charges in shooting deaths of 2 black men

September 20, 2017 4:08 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 23-year-old white man was arrested and accused of killing two black men and shooting up a black family’s home in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.

A law enforcement official said Tuesday that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at Kenneth James Gleason’s home and investigators said surveillance footage and DNA on a shell casing link him to the crimes.

Authorities said he would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work. Police say that in each case, the killer opened fire from his car, then walked up to the victim as he lay on the ground and fired again repeatedly.

