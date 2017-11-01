Listen Live Sports

1 deputy, 1 suspect injured in shooting in Santa Clarita

November 29, 2017 4:45 am
 
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were both shot and wounded late Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said on Twitter that the deputy is expected to survive. The suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for a possible additional suspect in the shooting in Santa Clarita, which is about 30 miles north of Los Angeles.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the identities of the deputy or the suspects.

