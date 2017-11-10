Listen Live Sports

10 Things to Know for Thursday

November 29, 2017 7:49 pm
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. TRUMP ACCUSED OF STOKING ANTI-ISLAM SENTIMENT

The president stirs a furor by retweeting a string of inflammatory videos from a fringe British political group purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

2. SHOCK FOLLOWS ‘TODAY’ SHOW HOST’S FIRING

Matt Lauer’s dismissal for what NBC says was “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a colleague stuns viewers and rocks the network.

3. US, CHINA RAMP UP DIALOG

Military generals from both countries engage in an unusual set of security talks, just hours after North Korea’s most powerful missile test yet.

4. STUNNING DRAMA UNFOLDS IN COURTROOM

A convicted war criminal from Croatia dies after swallowing what he said was poison at a U.N. court in the Netherlands.

5. WHAT’S NON-STARTER FOR MANY IN TAX DEBATE

Conservatives line up against a proposal by Senate Republicans to impose automatic tax increases if their sweeping tax package doesn’t meet revenue projections.

6. SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

A fearful Florida neighborhood breathes a sigh of relief after the arrest of a man suspected in a string of fatal shootings that targeted people near bus stops.

7. US ECONOMY STEAMS AHEAD

GDP grew at an annual pace of 3.3 percent from July through September, its fastest rate in three years.

8. WHY MIGRAINE SUFFERERS HAVE NEW HOPE

Studies determine that two new drugs cut the frequency of the notoriously painful and disabling headaches.

9. ROADMAP TO RESTORE MEXICAN GRAY WOLVES

U.S. wildlife managers adopt a plan to guide the recovery of the wolf that once roamed parts of the American Southwest and northern Mexico.

10. WHERE ROCKETTES COME FROM

This year, the iconic dancers at Radio City Music Hall hail from 27 states, plus Canada and Australia. New Jersey sent the most dancers, 12.

