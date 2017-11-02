Listen Live Sports

2 young girls wounded in drive-by shooting; motive not known

November 25, 2017 11:40 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say two young girls were wounded during a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.

But a motive for the shooting that occurred early Saturday in a residential area of the city remains under investigation.

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities say a 3-year-old girl was shot in the arm, while a 10-year-old was shot in the leg.

Authorities have not released the girls’ names or said if they are related. They say an officer placed a tourniquet around the older girl’s leg as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Authorities say it appears that three men, all wearing masks, fired the shots from a car that fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

