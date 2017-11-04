Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 dead in rollover crash on highway involving 5 vehicles

November 26, 2017 7:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN PABLO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving five vehicles on a California highway has killed four people and injured at least five others.

KTVU reports that California Highway Patrol officials say a car traveling in an eastbound lane on Highway 80 in San Pablo crashed into another car on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Officials say the second car flipped over, landed in the westbound lanes and collided with three other vehicles.

Officials say four passengers in the car that flipped over were killed, while the driver and other people injured were taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say the person in the car that started the initial collision left the area, but was picked up later by officials.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

No additional information about the people involved in the crash was immediately available.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.