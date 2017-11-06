Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

6 children shot on street, 1 fatally; public’s help sought

November 25, 2017 1:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Six children have been shot on a Cleveland street, one fatally.

Police say the shooting happened Friday night and the victims were boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 years. They say it seems the boys ran into another group and shots were fired but there’s no indication the violence was gang-related.

Police Chief Calvin Williams has sent his condolences to the family of the dead child, who hasn’t been publicly identified. The wounded children have been hospitalized.

Williams says police are investigating and are appealing for the public’s help in finding out who did the shooting.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.