8-year-old girl climbs from wrecked car to find help for mom

WESTFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say an 8-year-old girl was able to climb out the back of a wrecked car and flag down help for her severely injured mother.

Police say the girl was in the back seat of a car driven by her 26-year-old mother on Tuesday night when the vehicle went off a road in Westfield and hit a tree.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Rescue crew members freed 26-year-old Lili Parady from the car, and she was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Police say Parady was not wearing a seat belt. Her current condition was not known.