Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Black man says no sense in charge alleging racist graffiti

November 29, 2017 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A former Eastern Michigan University student accused of painting racist graffiti on campus says the charge makes no sense because he is African-American.

Eddie Curlin questions why he would have written anti-black messages, telling The Detroit News that he’s being made a scapegoat.

The graffiti was found painted on exterior building walls in September and October 2016. A racist message also was found in a men’s restroom last spring.

Police allege the suspect may not have been motivated by politics or race, but instead had “self-serving” motives. No details have been released.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Curlin is serving a prison sentence of up to five years for receiving stolen property in December 2015.

A hearing to determine if the graffiti case will go to trial is scheduled for Thursday.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.