Charges dropped against mom who sent recorder to school

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say charges have been dropped against Virginia woman who sent her daughter to school with a recording device after the 9-year-old said she was being bullied.

Sarah Sims told WAVY-TV in Portsmouth that she repeatedly reached out to administrators after her daughter complained about being bullied, but got no response. She put a digital recorder in her daughter’s backpack in September to get proof. School officials found it and moved the girl to another classroom.

Norfolk police charged Sims with illegally intercepting oral communications, a felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday a judge granted its motion to dismiss charges.

Norfolk Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday that a thorough investigation is done for accusations of bullying.