Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Corrections officer severely hurt in Kansas City jail attack

November 23, 2017 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jail inmate in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer, critically injuring him.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office says court documents show 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap attacked the officer with a plastic cone and other objects Wednesday night at the Jackson County Detention Center. The name of the officer, who is in a hospital as a result of his injuries, hasn’t been released.

The prosecutor’s office says the officer was unconscious during most of the assault and he suffered fractured facial and nasal bones.

Prosecutors want Dunlap’s bond set at $250,000 for the attack. Dunlap faces up to life in prison if convicted. Online court records did not list an attorney for him Thursday.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.