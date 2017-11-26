Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Danish mom still stung by ’97 arrest for leaving baby in NYC

November 26, 2017 1:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A Danish mother whose 1997 arrest for leaving her baby outside a New York eatery sparked an international debate about parenting styles says she still feels she was unfairly vilified.

Anette Sorensen spoke to the New York Post for a story published Saturday. She says she feels American parents are too fearful, and the case “is even more relevant today.”

In 1997, Sorensen parked her 14-month-old daughter in a stroller outside a restaurant while she and the baby’s father had drinks inside. She argued she’d done nothing that wasn’t normal practice in Denmark.

Child-endangerment charges against the parents were eventually dropped.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Sorensen sued the city. A jury awarded her $66,000.

She’s now trying to raise money online to get an English translation of a novel she wrote about the experience.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.