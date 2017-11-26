Danish mom still stung by ’97 arrest for leaving baby in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A Danish mother whose 1997 arrest for leaving her baby outside a New York eatery sparked an international debate about parenting styles says she still feels she was unfairly vilified.

Anette Sorensen spoke to the New York Post for a story published Saturday. She says she feels American parents are too fearful, and the case “is even more relevant today.”

In 1997, Sorensen parked her 14-month-old daughter in a stroller outside a restaurant while she and the baby’s father had drinks inside. She argued she’d done nothing that wasn’t normal practice in Denmark.

Child-endangerment charges against the parents were eventually dropped.

Sorensen sued the city. A jury awarded her $66,000.

She’s now trying to raise money online to get an English translation of a novel she wrote about the experience.