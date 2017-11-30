Listen Live Sports

Fleeing car crashes into home, killing mother and son inside

November 30, 2017 6:30 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room.

The Montgomery County coroner on Thursday identified the mother and son as Maria Davis and Jerome Davis. A third person in the room wasn’t injured.

Police say the crash happened in Dayton Wednesday night. Lt. Steven Bauer says it appears the driver panicked when he saw an officer patrolling the neighborhood and sped off. Bauer says the car crashed into the home before the officer could do a traffic stop.

Police say a man was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities are trying to determine whether he was involved and if anyone else was in the car.

Bauer says a handgun and drugs were seized from the car.

