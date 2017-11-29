Listen Live Sports

Florida med student accused of posting pics to fetish sites

November 29, 2017 8:59 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — The University of Miami is investigating after one of its medical students was accused of posting pictures of female classmates on various websites for sexual fetishes.

The Miami Herald reports the 25-year-old medical student has been suspended.

The student is suspected of copying pictures of the women from their social media accounts and uploading them to sex websites. The images were typical photos of the women — including selfies, or in groups with friends at bars or the beach.

The allegations came to light last week when at least two of the women saw their photos on the websites and filed for restraining orders against him. The story didn’t say why they believed the student was suspected of posting the pictures.

