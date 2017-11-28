Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida police question man about recent killings; no arrest

November 28, 2017 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida detectives are speaking with a man they think might be connected to a string of recent homicides, but no arrests have been made.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference Tuesday that officers took the man to headquarters after a tip about a gun at a McDonald’s in the Ybor City neighborhood. Dugan didn’t say why detectives were interested in the man or release his name.

Police have been searching for the person — or people — responsible for shooting and killing four in the Seminole Heights neighborhood since Oct. 9. Police have said the shootings have happened within close proximity of one another, aren’t robberies and could be the work of a serial killer.

The department has received more than 5,000 tips. Dugan says he’s optimistic but acknowledged previous leads have led to nothing.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.