Florida State student who died after frat party remembered

November 26, 2017 8:42 am
 
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Some 500 people attended a memorial service for a Florida State University fraternity pledge whose death after a party led to the indefinite interim suspension of all Greek life on campus.

Family, friends and former classmates attended the Saturday service at Pompano Beach High School to honor 20-year-old Andrew Coffey.

Coffee attended a Nov. 3 off-campus party and was found unresponsive hours later. Authorities still haven’t determined his cause of death but believe alcohol may have been involved.

After his death, FSU president John Thrasher suspended Greek activity, saying time is needed to “review and reflect on the loss of a young life and to implement serious changes.”

The SunSentinel reports Coffey’s parents were the first speakers during the two-hour service, followed by about a dozen other family and friends.

