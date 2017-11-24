Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Horse-drawn buggy driver, 85, killed in traffic collision

November 24, 2017 2:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STRASBURG, Pa. (AP) — The 85-year old driver of a horse-drawn buggy has died after colliding with a pickup truck on a Pennsylvania roadway.

State police said Elam King died in the Friday morning crash in Lancaster County, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Police say the horse and buggy pulled onto Strasburg Pike from a driveway, directly into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit truck.

Police say the driver of the truck couldn’t stop and hit the buggy on the driver’s side, killing King.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

LNP newspaper says the horse ran from the scene and was found by police.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.