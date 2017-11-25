Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

In Indian Country, honoring flag might mean different anthem

November 25, 2017 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — As debate rages over kneeling for the national anthem, Native Americans have their own take on the issue as the population that has served in the U.S. military at higher rates per capita than any other ethnic group.

Across Indian Country, the American flag and veterans are deeply intertwined – and revered.

Many tribes even have their own national anthems that focus on veterans. The songs accompanied by slow drum beats are sung largely at powwows but also other tribal events.

Dennis Zotigh of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian says the reverence on display is almost sacred. Warriors are blessed through ceremonies before they encounter enemies, and welcomed back with parades, eagle feathers, cleansing ceremonies and songs.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Powwows often have a grand entry solely for veterans, who line up and can take hours to introduce themselves by name, military affiliation and years served.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.