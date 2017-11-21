Listen Live Sports

Louisiana man accused of killing ex-wife with an ax indicted

November 21, 2017 4:25 pm
 
CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of attacking his ex-wife in front of her home with an ax as she was leaving for work, killing her.

Multiple media outlets report that 56-year-old Mark Owens was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in the killing of 48-year-old Kimberly Owens in September.

Authorities say Owens attacked the woman in front of her home in Chalmette, a New Orleans suburb.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said Kimberly Owens had obtained a restraining order against her ex-husband prior to the attack. Police say there was a history of domestic violence.

Owens’ arraignment has been set for next Tuesday.

