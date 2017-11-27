Listen Live Sports

Man arrested in Florida’s Turnpike shooting that injured 2

November 27, 2017 6:36 am
 
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of shooting at a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen while driving on Florida’s Turnpike says he believed the two were trying to kill him.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that 33-year-old Kwanza Jermaine Donald was arrested Sunday. They say he fired 13 rounds from his 9 mm Beretta while driving on Saturday.

An arrest report says Donald went to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and told detectives someone was trying to kill him while he lived and worked in Houston. He says they followed him back to Florida.

Officials say the bullets hit the uncle and niece from Miami. They were treated for minor injuries.

Donald is being held without bond. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

An investigation continues.

