Man pleads guilty to numerous child porn, sex assault counts

November 25, 2017 1:17 pm
 
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A man facing hundreds of charges of child pornography and indecent assaults of children has pleaded guilty.

William Beck was sentenced this week to 25 to 50 years in state prison. The 50-year-old Bellefonte man entered his plea Wednesday, the day his trial was slated to start.

Beck was charged in June 2016 after two young children claimed he was assaulting and photographing them. Officials have said the victims were 7 and 8 years old.

Beck faced 330 counts overall, including felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, child endangerment and child pornography. He also faced misdemeanor charges, including indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and copying obscene material.

Beck initially pleaded guilty to all counts in December 2016, but withdrew the plea in March.

