Man who killed ex-girlfriend, 3 others avoids death penalty

November 21, 2017 4:19 pm
 
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend and her parents has avoided the death penalty.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 11 of 12 jurors voted Tuesday for 32-year-old Adam Matos to be executed — but without unanimous agreement, Matos automatically received a life sentence. The same jury convicted him last week of four counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Matos fatally shot Megan Brown and her father, Greg Brown, at their Hudson home in 2014. He also fatally beat Margaret Brown and Nick Leonard with a hammer, jurors heard.

Matos testified Wednesday he’d been suffering from paranoia and committed the slayings in self-defense.

The 4-year-old son of Megan Brown and Matos was at the home when the killings occurred.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

