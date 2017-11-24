Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Missouri dismemberment suspect charged in California killing

November 24, 2017 10:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was arrested after sleeping in a Kansas storage unit with his two children and his dismembered wife’s remains has been charged in a California killing.

The Desert Sun reports that Justin Tod Rey was charged Wednesday with murder in the death of Sean Ty Ferel. The Palm Springs, California, man disappeared in May 2016 after vacationing with Rey. Three months later, Rey crashed Ferel’s vehicle in Los Angeles. Ferel’s body hasn’t been found, but his blood was in the trunk, and his belongings were found in an Arizona storage unit that Rey had rented.

Rey is jailed on $1 million bond in Kansas on child endangerment charges. He’s also charged with abandonment of corpse in Missouri, where his wife died. His attorney didn’t return a phone message.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.