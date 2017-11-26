Listen Live Sports

...

Murals send message of love to immigrants past and present

November 26, 2017 8:41 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Murals celebrating immigrants past and present are cropping up across Boston as part of the city’s take on the national “To Immigrants With Love” campaign.

Each mural juxtaposes real life Boston immigrants from past generations with more recent newcomers.

One mural features a Russian couple who founded a local liquor store empire with a Dominican man who owns an electronics repairs shop. Another mural depicts an Italian catering company owner and a Mexican community activist.

The murals also include a quote in several languages: “You will always be welcome in the city of Boston.”

Celina Barrios-Millner, a fellow in the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, says the project calls on residents of the historically immigrant city to embrace modern immigrants in the same way they embrace their own immigrant ancestors.

