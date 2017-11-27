Listen Live Sports

Officer who stopped Ohio State attacker credits training

November 27, 2017 1:22 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who shot and killed the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University a year ago credits his training for allowing him to quickly stop the man.

Ohio State Officer Alan Horujko (huh-RUJ’-koh) says that training kept his world from collapsing in on him during the moments when he shot the attacker.

Horujko said in a videotaped interview released by the university Monday that he had completed a scenario involving a simulated knife attack only a month earlier.

Abdul Razak Ali Artan (ab-DOOL’ ra-ZAHK’ ah-LEE’ ar-TAHN’) launched the attack that injured 13 people a year ago Tuesday.

Horujko has declined interview requests, but the university said he agreed to share his experiences through the Ohio State-produced video as the anniversary of the attack approached.

