Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deer hunter who killed woman is charged with manslaughter

November 30, 2017 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York hunter who fatally shot a neighbor he said he mistook for a deer has been charged with manslaughter.

Thomas Jadlowski also was charged in a grand jury indictment Thursday with hunting after hours in the Chautauqua (shuh-TAH’-kwah) County town of Sherman. He was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court, where he pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $50,000.

Rosemary Billquist was killed while walking her dogs behind her home. Authorities say it happened after sunset, when it’s illegal to hunt deer. Hundreds of people attended her funeral on Wednesday.

Jadlowski called 911 after firing a shot from his hunting pistol. He hasn’t publicly commented on what happened.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.