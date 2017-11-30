Ohio man gets 3 life sentences for 2016 slayings

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A 26-year-old man spit on a courtroom floor in northeast Ohio and declined to give a statement after being sentenced to three life sentences in prison in the deaths of a man, the man’s girlfriend, and the girlfriend’s unborn child.

The Record-Courier reports that attorneys for David Calhoun had little to say in Calhoun’s defense during a sentencing hearing in Portage County on Wednesday. Calhoun pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder earlier this month in a plea deal to avoid a death sentence.

Prosecutors say Calhoun killed 33-year-old Le’Shaun Sanders, 32-year-old Sara Marsh and her unborn child outside a Ravenna Township home in November 2016. Authorities said Marsh was between eight and 10 months pregnant at the time.

Authorities say Calhoun had a dispute with Sanders.

This story has been corrected to change headline to show that slayings occurred in 2016, not 2015.

