Parents of NYC bike path victim take step toward lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The parents of a New Jersey man killed in a truck attack on a New York City bike path have filed a notice that they intend to sue the city and others in connection to his death.

The 32-year-old Darren Drake was among the eight people killed in October when a man drove a rental truck down a bike path in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, his parents filed a notice of claim, the first step before a lawsuit can be filed. They say the vehicle should not have been able to get onto the bike path.

The 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, of Paterson, New Jersey, has been charged with providing material support to the Islamic State group, along with eight counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.